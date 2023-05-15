Home  »  Companies   »  Inpixon (INPX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying...

Inpixon (INPX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inpixon (INPX) by analysts is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 17.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of INPX was 6.38M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -32.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -45.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX’s Market Performance

Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a -45.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -72.22% drop in the past month, and a -78.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.55% for INPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -53.88% for INPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -94.99% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -57.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.94%, as shares sank -78.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -45.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3962. In addition, Inpixon saw -88.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -226.98 for the present operating margin
  • +43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -163.70, with -75.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inpixon (INPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

