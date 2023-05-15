indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INDI is 0.84.

The public float for INDI is 82.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.32% of that float. On May 15, 2023, INDI’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.23 in comparison to its previous close of 8.04, however, the company has experienced a 3.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INDI’s Market Performance

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has experienced a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.01% drop in the past month, and a 1.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for INDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for INDI’s stock, with a 2.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 43.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from McClymont Donald, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $8.08 back on May 10. After this action, McClymont Donald now owns 21,602 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $404,000 using the latest closing price.

schiller Thomas, the CFO and EVP of Strategy of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $7.79 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that schiller Thomas is holding 1,251,280 shares at $233,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.