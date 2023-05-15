Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GFAI is $30.00, which is $24.82 above the current price. The public float for GFAI is 1.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on May 15, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

GFAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has jumped by 3.81 compared to previous close of 4.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI’s stock has fallen by -28.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -80.27% and a quarterly drop of -72.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.30% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.23% for GFAI’s stock, with a -48.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -53.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.78%, as shares sank -77.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -28.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.57. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -53.85. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.