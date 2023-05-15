GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) has decreased by -10.62 when compared to last closing price of 4.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that GrowGeneration Stock Tumbles. The Hydroponics Market Is Slowing.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is $5.26, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for GRWG is 57.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRWG on May 15, 2023 was 993.14K shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG stock saw an increase of 11.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.78% and a quarterly increase of -11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.33% for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.08% for GRWG’s stock, with a -8.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

GRWG Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.40 for the present operating margin

+19.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at -58.87. The total capital return value is set at -11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.10. Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.41. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.