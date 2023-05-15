Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DNA is 871.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on May 15, 2023 was 19.26M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a -3.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA’s stock has fallen by -3.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.82% and a quarterly drop of -28.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.24% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of -41.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DNA, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

DNA Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2525. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.32 back on May 11. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 10,494,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $132,100 using the latest closing price.

Canton Barry, the 10% Owner of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Canton Barry is holding 13,579,344 shares at $49,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Equity return is now at value -108.90, with -78.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.