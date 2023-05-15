Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.49 in comparison to its previous close of 9.65, however, the company has experienced a -5.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is above average at 5.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is $14.29, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for FULT is 163.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FULT on May 15, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

The stock of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has seen a -5.54% decrease in the past week, with a -27.06% drop in the past month, and a -42.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for FULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.58% for FULT’s stock, with a -38.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

FULT Trading at -26.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -25.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -41.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Campbell David M, who sale 10,514 shares at the price of $11.19 back on May 03. After this action, Campbell David M now owns 22,202 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $117,636 using the latest closing price.

Wenger E Philip, the Director of Fulton Financial Corporation, sale 1 shares at $15.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Wenger E Philip is holding 0 shares at $8 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.