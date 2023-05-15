Home  »  Trending   »  FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Shares Plummet Bel...

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has decreased by -6.99 when compared to last closing price of 1.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

The public float for NOTE is 99.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. On May 15, 2023, NOTE’s average trading volume was 2.37M shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a 4.85% increase in the past week, with a -22.77% drop in the past month, and a -50.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.14% for NOTE’s stock, with a -65.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at -8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.33%, as shares sank -35.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8555. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -72.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Equity return is now at value 134.80, with -57.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

