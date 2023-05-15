First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is above average at 5.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is $16.57, which is $7.47 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHN on May 15, 2023 was 12.16M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FHN) stock’s latest price update

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.02relation to previous closing price of 9.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/23 that Concern Over TD Anti-Money-Laundering Practices Helped Scuttle First Horizon Deal

FHN’s Market Performance

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a -11.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.50% drop in the past month, and a -60.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for FHN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.60% for FHN’s stock, with a -56.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FHN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -42.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -47.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.06. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -60.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from Sugranes Rosa, who purchase 1,948 shares at the price of $10.22 back on May 10. After this action, Sugranes Rosa now owns 47,089 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $19,905 using the latest closing price.

REED COLIN V, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 25,138 shares at $9.96 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that REED COLIN V is holding 187,027 shares at $250,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.