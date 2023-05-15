Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, FITB stock has gone down by -5.22%, with a monthly decline of -11.10% and a quarterly plunge of -36.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Fifth Third Bancorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.10% for FITB’s stock, with a -28.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FITB is $32.80, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for FITB is 673.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for FITB on May 15, 2023 was 10.11M shares.

FITB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has dropped by -0.17 compared to previous close of 23.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that 6 Dividend Growers to Help Beat the Market

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $34 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FITB, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

FITB Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.56. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Bayh Evan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $24.82 back on May 03. After this action, Bayh Evan now owns 73,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $124,100 using the latest closing price.

Heminger Gary R., the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, purchase 33,000 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Heminger Gary R. is holding 127,043 shares at $885,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 7.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.91. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 60.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.54. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.