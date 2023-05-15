Home  »  Trending   »  Examining the Volatility of ZyVersa Therapeutics I...

Examining the Volatility of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ZVSA) Stock

In the past week, ZVSA stock has gone down by -18.11%, with a monthly decline of -74.02% and a quarterly plunge of -77.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.93% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.23% for ZVSA’s stock, with a -92.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZVSA is 4.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZVSA on May 15, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.23 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a -18.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVSA Trading at -70.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.22%, as shares sank -74.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -18.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9383. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -70.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

