Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) by analysts is $5.53, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for EVLV is 105.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of EVLV was 898.12K shares.

The stock price of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) has jumped by 2.54 compared to previous close of 5.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVLV’s Market Performance

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has experienced a 36.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 64.06% rise in the past month, and a 70.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.59% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.13% for EVLV’s stock, with a 81.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $5.40. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to EVLV, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

EVLV Trading at 67.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares surge +71.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +36.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 102.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sale 82,532 shares at the price of $4.03 back on May 09. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,807,222 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $332,604 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 800 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,889,754 shares at $3,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.71 for the present operating margin

+3.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -36.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.53. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.24. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.