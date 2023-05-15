Evaluating the Impact of -0.71 Increase on General Electric Company’s (GE) Stock

The stock of General Electric Company (GE) has seen a -1.44% decrease in the past week, with a 4.77% gain in the past month, and a 21.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for GE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for GE stock, with a simple moving average of 36.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is above average at 14.44x. The 36-month beta value for GE is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GE is $108.35, which is $7.6 above than the current price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of GE on May 15, 2023 was 7.05M shares.

The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has decreased by -0.71 when compared to last closing price of 99.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that GE Stock Needed a Good Quarter. Its Earnings Delivered.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $113 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GE, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

GE Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.46. In addition, General Electric Company saw 51.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Strazik Scott, who sale 173,873 shares at the price of $99.56 back on May 10. After this action, Strazik Scott now owns 56,049 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $17,310,796 using the latest closing price.

Timko Thomas S, the Vice President of General Electric Company, sale 7,254 shares at $100.82 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Timko Thomas S is holding 20,953 shares at $731,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, General Electric Company (GE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.