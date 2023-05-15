DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DV is $35.64, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for DV on May 15, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has dropped by -4.98 in relation to previous closing price of 29.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DV’s Market Performance

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has experienced a 5.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.10% drop in the past month, and a 2.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for DV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.46% for DV’s stock, with a 5.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DV, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DV Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.86. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 28.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,003 shares at the price of $27.08 back on May 09. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $297,916 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Laura, the Director of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 11,002 shares at $29.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Desmond Laura is holding 179,071 shares at $326,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.