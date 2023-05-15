Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) has dropped by -7.76 compared to previous close of 8.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -37.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) by analysts is $14.25, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for CTKB is 111.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CTKB was 1.27M shares.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB’s stock has seen a -37.16% decrease for the week, with a -27.28% drop in the past month and a -41.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for Cytek Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.28% for CTKB’s stock, with a -38.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

CTKB Trading at -23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -26.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -37.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw -26.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jiang Wenbin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $11.55 back on May 08. After this action, Jiang Wenbin now owns 7,664,439 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $231,000 using the latest closing price.

Jeanmonod Patrik, the Chief Financial Officer of Cytek Biosciences Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $10.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Jeanmonod Patrik is holding 108,201 shares at $30,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek Biosciences Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.