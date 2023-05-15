Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CS is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CS is $0.88, which is $3.34 above the current price. CS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of CS on May 15, 2023 was 46.87M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CS) stock’s latest price update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.32relation to previous closing price of 0.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/24/23 that Credit Suisse Details Painful Final Days Before Rescue

CS’s Market Performance

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen a -2.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.09% decline in the past month and a -73.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for CS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.33% for CS’s stock, with a -74.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CS Trading at -35.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8771. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -72.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -34.26. The total capital return value is set at -1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.99. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 459.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.12. Total debt to assets is 39.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 292.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.