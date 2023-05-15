Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a 13.40% increase in the past week, with a 3.99% gain in the past month, and a 6.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for SBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.47% for SBS’s stock, with a 7.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 11.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is $12.99, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBS on May 15, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has surged by 7.96 when compared to previous closing price of 9.80, but the company has seen a 13.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.