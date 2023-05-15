Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CFG stock has gone down by -6.20%, with a monthly decline of -16.07% and a quarterly plunge of -42.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Citizens Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.61% for CFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CFG is $36.79, which is $11.73 above the current market price. The public float for CFG is 479.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CFG on May 15, 2023 was 9.11M shares.

CFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 24.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CFG, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

CFG Trading at -19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.84. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw -37.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Subramaniam Shivan S., who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $28.79 back on Apr 21. After this action, Subramaniam Shivan S. now owns 66,263 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $95,007 using the latest closing price.

Cummings Kevin, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc., sale 90,689 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Cummings Kevin is holding 455,789 shares at $3,899,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +22.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.