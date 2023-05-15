Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is above average at 14.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) is $58.33, which is $22.56 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTLT on May 15, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.89 compared to its previous closing price of 34.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Catalent Delays Earnings Report, Expects to ‘Significantly’ Cut Guidance

CTLT’s Market Performance

CTLT’s stock has fallen by -31.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -48.10% and a quarterly drop of -53.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.11% for Catalent Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.09% for CTLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTLT reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for CTLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

CTLT Trading at -42.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -29.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -31.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.20. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw -26.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Boerman Manja, who sale 1,446 shares at the price of $49.86 back on May 01. After this action, Boerman Manja now owns 14,414 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $72,098 using the latest closing price.

Gargiulo Mario, the SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe of Catalent Inc., sale 678 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Gargiulo Mario is holding 5,676 shares at $33,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.28. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.