Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSX is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSX is $58.26, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for BSX on May 15, 2023 was 8.94M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BSX) stock’s latest price update

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 53.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has seen a 3.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.57% gain in the past month and a 12.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for BSX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.17% for BSX’s stock, with a 18.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $57 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BSX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BSX Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.28. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Thepaut Eric Francis Yves, who sale 83,401 shares at the price of $52.49 back on May 02. After this action, Thepaut Eric Francis Yves now owns 12,269 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $4,377,543 using the latest closing price.

Carruthers Wendy, the EVP, Human Resources of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 11,671 shares at $51.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Carruthers Wendy is holding 83,373 shares at $606,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.