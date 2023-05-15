BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.18 in relation to its previous close of 2.51. However, the company has experienced a -13.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBAI is $5.00, which is $2.62 above than the current price. The public float for BBAI is 17.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.63% of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on May 15, 2023 was 8.69M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stock saw a decrease of -13.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.83% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.15% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares sank -25.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 253.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 98,909 shares at the price of $2.51 back on May 11. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 111,845,200 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $248,262 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 1,604,426 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 111,944,109 shares at $4,267,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.