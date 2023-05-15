Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is above average at 6.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is $52.40, which is $18.84 above the current market price. The public float for BOH is 39.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOH on May 15, 2023 was 813.62K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BOH) stock’s latest price update

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH)’s stock price has decreased by -4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 35.01. However, the company has seen a -23.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/23 that Moody’s Downgrades 11 Regional Banks, Including Zions, U.S. Bank, Western Alliance

BOH’s Market Performance

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has experienced a -23.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.64% drop in the past month, and a -56.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.41% for BOH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.76% for BOH stock, with a simple moving average of -53.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $71 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to BOH, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

BOH Trading at -35.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -32.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH fell by -23.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.03. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corporation saw -56.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from Nichols Victor K, who purchase 2,150 shares at the price of $46.70 back on May 03. After this action, Nichols Victor K now owns 15,137 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, valued at $100,405 using the latest closing price.

Moy Alicia E, the Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, purchase 4,200 shares at $47.90 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Moy Alicia E is holding 10,482 shares at $201,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Hawaii Corporation stands at +30.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.60. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.