Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 7.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Spanish Lender BBVA Offers to Buy Out Rest of Garanti in Bet on Turkey

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is above average at 6.30x. The 36-month beta value for BBVA is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BBVA is $9.18, which is $0.85 above than the current price. The public float for BBVA is 5.95B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of BBVA on May 15, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA stock saw a decrease of 2.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.31% for BBVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.00% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.