Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is $1.27, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for BKKT is 72.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on May 15, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.98 in relation to previous closing price of 1.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT’s stock has fallen by -18.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.53% and a quarterly drop of -20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.95% for BKKT’s stock, with a -37.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKKT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BKKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKKT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

BKKT Trading at -15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -18.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3620. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from D’Annunzio Marc, who sale 50,237 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 28. After this action, D’Annunzio Marc now owns 754,956 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $68,754 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 22,488 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 7,456,557 shares at $34,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. Equity return is now at value -169.40, with -37.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.