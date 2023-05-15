B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 4.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Right Now?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is $5.65, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for BTG is 1.07B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTG on May 15, 2023 was 10.01M shares.

BTG’s Market Performance

The stock of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has seen a -0.24% decrease in the past week, with a -5.52% drop in the past month, and a 13.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for BTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for BTG’s stock, with a 15.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTG reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BTG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

BTG Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw 15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43.

Based on B2Gold Corp. (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.