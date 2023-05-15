Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AULT is 3.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is $2.00, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 309.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. On May 15, 2023, AULT’s average trading volume was 7.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AULT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) has decreased by -6.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AULT’s Market Performance

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a -12.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.65% decline in the past month and a -35.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.84% for AULT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.42% for AULT’s stock, with a -50.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AULT Trading at -18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -23.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0935. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -34.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,117,949 shares at the price of $0.09 back on May 02. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 52,862,610 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $100,615 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $0.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 51,744,661 shares at $24,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -135.35. Equity return is now at value -62.80, with -31.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.