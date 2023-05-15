Assessing the Risk and Potential of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s (TNDM) Stock

In the past week, TNDM stock has gone down by -5.99%, with a monthly decline of -20.77% and a quarterly plunge of -19.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.26% for TNDM’s stock, with a -26.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) is $53.79, which is $20.83 above the current market price. The public float for TNDM is 62.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.91% of that float. On May 15, 2023, TNDM’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

TNDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) has jumped by 2.17 compared to previous close of 32.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TNDM, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

TNDM Trading at -16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.14. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -26.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from BERGER DAVID B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.19 back on Mar 03. After this action, BERGER DAVID B now owns 3,365 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $411,884 using the latest closing price.

BERGER DAVID B, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that BERGER DAVID B is holding 3,029 shares at $402,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.