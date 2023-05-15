ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 77.88 in relation to its previous close of 4.52. However, the company has experienced a 31.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) is $17.00, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for SPRY is 61.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPRY on May 15, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

SPRY’s Market Performance

SPRY’s stock has seen a 31.37% increase for the week, with a 36.97% rise in the past month and a 1.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.83% for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.05% for SPRY’s stock, with a 23.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SPRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPRY reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SPRY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to SPRY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

SPRY Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.90%, as shares surge +31.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY rose by +31.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Shawver Laura, who sale 42,900 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 09. After this action, Shawver Laura now owns 210,346 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $227,799 using the latest closing price.

Shawver Laura, the Director of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 57,100 shares at $6.16 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Shawver Laura is holding 210,346 shares at $351,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2635.41. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.