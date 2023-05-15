Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.66 in comparison to its previous close of 1.06, however, the company has experienced a -12.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Right Now?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARQQ is $6.75, which is $8.5 above the current market price. The public float for ARQQ is 24.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for ARQQ on May 15, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has seen a -12.28% decrease in the past week, with a -18.03% drop in the past month, and a -58.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for ARQQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.31% for ARQQ’s stock, with a -75.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1030. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -72.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-712.78 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc. stands at +902.32. The total capital return value is set at -195.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 253.23. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 35.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 6.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.