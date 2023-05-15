Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)’s stock price has dropped by -17.48 in relation to previous closing price of 3.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 4.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) by analysts is $5.95, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for APLD is 58.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of APLD was 750.52K shares.

APLD’s Market Performance

APLD stock saw a decrease of -15.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.15% for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.01% for APLD’s stock, with a 24.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLD reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for APLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to APLD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

APLD Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD fell by -15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Applied Digital Corporation saw 56.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Apr 14. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 2,020,686 shares of Applied Digital Corporation, valued at $87,500 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the CEO; Chairman of Applied Digital Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 1,995,686 shares at $90,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.45 for the present operating margin

-156.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Digital Corporation stands at -262.91. The total capital return value is set at -38.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.82. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), the company’s capital structure generated 18.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.78. Total debt to assets is 10.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.