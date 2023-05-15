Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Veru Inc. (VERU)

The 36-month beta value for VERU is also noteworthy at -0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VERU is $5.25, which is $4.11 above than the current price. The public float for VERU is 61.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.09% of that float. The average trading volume of VERU on May 15, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VERU) stock’s latest price update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VERU’s Market Performance

Veru Inc. (VERU) has experienced a -14.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.57% rise in the past month, and a -72.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.64% for VERU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.36% for VERU’s stock, with a -84.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERU reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VERU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VERU, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

VERU Trading at -23.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares surge +14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2648. In addition, Veru Inc. saw -78.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from Eisenberger Mario, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, Eisenberger Mario now owns 0 shares of Veru Inc., valued at $2,003,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-211.47 for the present operating margin

+77.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc. stands at -212.88. The total capital return value is set at -63.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.22. Equity return is now at value -87.50, with -58.50 for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc. (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 19.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Veru Inc. (VERU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.