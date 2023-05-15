Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is above average at 6.08x. The 36-month beta value for TFC is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TFC is $40.05, which is $13.72 above than the current price. The public float for TFC is 1.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of TFC on May 15, 2023 was 15.91M shares.

TFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has jumped by 1.75 compared to previous close of 26.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC’s stock has fallen by -4.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.33% and a quarterly drop of -43.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Truist Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.03% for TFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $52 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TFC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

TFC Trading at -18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.39. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from PATTON CHARLES A, who purchase 1,332 shares at the price of $19.00 back on May 03. After this action, PATTON CHARLES A now owns 5,000 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $25,308 using the latest closing price.

PATTON CHARLES A, the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, purchase 3,668 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that PATTON CHARLES A is holding 3,668 shares at $69,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +24.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.97. Total debt to assets is 12.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.