Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

The 36-month beta value for RNG is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNG is $45.74, which is $17.99 above than the current price. The public float for RNG is 84.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume of RNG on May 15, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RNG) stock’s latest price update

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.66 in comparison to its previous close of 28.74, however, the company has experienced a 5.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/10/22 that RingCentral Cuts Staff 10%. The Stock Soars on Expected Margin Growth.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG’s stock has risen by 5.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.00% and a quarterly drop of -33.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for RingCentral Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for RNG’s stock, with a -26.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $45 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNG reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for RNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to RNG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

RNG Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.76. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -22.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Marlow John H, who sale 7,823 shares at the price of $34.23 back on Feb 27. After this action, Marlow John H now owns 185,260 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $267,767 using the latest closing price.

Katibeh Mohammed, the President and COO of RingCentral Inc., sale 7,454 shares at $35.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Katibeh Mohammed is holding 110,248 shares at $266,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.40 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22. The total capital return value is set at -21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.58. Equity return is now at value 253.00, with -35.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.