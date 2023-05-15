Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is above average at 23.59x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CD is $79.14, which is $5.6 above than the current price. The public float for CD is 92.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of CD on May 15, 2023 was 993.47K shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD)’s stock price has soared by 2.72 in relation to previous closing price of 5.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CD’s Market Performance

CD’s stock has fallen by -0.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.31% and a quarterly drop of -29.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Chindata Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for CD’s stock, with a -17.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CD reach a price target of $8.30. The rating they have provided for CD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

CD Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw -24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at +14.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), the company’s capital structure generated 79.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.24. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.