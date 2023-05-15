Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.74 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a -14.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMRS is $2.09, which is $1.44 above the current price. The public float for AMRS is 231.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRS on May 15, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS stock saw a decrease of -14.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.51% for Amyris Inc. (AMRS).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.77% for AMRS’s stock, with a -67.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1.25 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRS reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for AMRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2023.

AMRS Trading at -40.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.34%, as shares sank -32.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS fell by -14.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8258. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -57.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from ALVAREZ EDUARDO, who sale 231,368 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Apr 05. After this action, ALVAREZ EDUARDO now owns 612,546 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $284,305 using the latest closing price.

Kung Frank, the Director of Amyris Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Kung Frank is holding 0 shares at $700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.63 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -195.86. The total capital return value is set at -95.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value 132.60, with -80.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.