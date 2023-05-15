American Tower Corporation (AMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) has jumped by 2.35 compared to previous close of 195.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Right Now?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMT is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMT is $242.60, which is $40.98 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 464.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for AMT on May 15, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

AMT’s Market Performance

AMT stock saw a decrease of 1.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.99% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for American Tower Corporation (AMT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for AMT’s stock, with a -8.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $234 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to AMT, setting the target price at $254 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AMT Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.44. In addition, American Tower Corporation saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from DOLAN RAYMOND P, who sale 10,025 shares at the price of $195.00 back on Feb 27. After this action, DOLAN RAYMOND P now owns 17,473 shares of American Tower Corporation, valued at $1,954,875 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON SAMME L, the Director of American Tower Corporation, sale 1,739 shares at $218.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that THOMPSON SAMME L is holding 22,099 shares at $380,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corporation (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Tower Corporation (AMT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.