Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is $19.72, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 68.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on May 15, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

ATEC stock's latest price update

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) has increased by 3.59 when compared to last closing price of 15.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATEC’s Market Performance

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has seen a 2.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.52% decline in the past month and a 13.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for ATEC’s stock, with a 33.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATEC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 26.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Pritzker Jennifer N., who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $15.57 back on May 10. After this action, Pritzker Jennifer N. now owns 55,600 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $37,368 using the latest closing price.

Pritzker Jennifer N., the 10% Owner of Alphatec Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $15.71 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Pritzker Jennifer N. is holding 7,000 shares at $31,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value 581.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.