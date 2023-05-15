Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has gone down by -12.20% for the week, with a -7.61% drop in the past month and a -3.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.66% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of -4.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABNB is $128.68, which is $25.72 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 392.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.35% of that float. The average trading volume for ABNB on May 15, 2023 was 7.01M shares.

ABNB stock's latest price update

The stock price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has plunged by -5.33 when compared to previous closing price of 111.20, but the company has seen a -12.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABNB, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.37. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 333,332 shares at the price of $125.20 back on May 08. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 4,766,769 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $41,734,608 using the latest closing price.

Gebbia Joseph, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $113.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Gebbia Joseph is holding 5,100,101 shares at $39,747,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.