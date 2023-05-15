AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, AGNC stock has gone down by -3.17%, with a monthly decline of -8.85% and a quarterly plunge of -19.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for AGNC Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.37% for AGNC’s stock, with a -11.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is 1.22.

The public float for AGNC is 566.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On May 15, 2023, AGNC’s average trading volume was 11.25M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.82 in relation to previous closing price of 9.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGNC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

AGNC Trading at -7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Kain Gary D, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $9.30 back on May 10. After this action, Kain Gary D now owns 1,807,479 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $3,255,700 using the latest closing price.

Kain Gary D, the Director, Executive Chair of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 150,000 shares at $9.30 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Kain Gary D is holding 517,920 shares at $1,395,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.