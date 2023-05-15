compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $5.33, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGHT on May 15, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 3.22. However, the company has seen a 12.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT’s stock has risen by 12.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.66% and a quarterly drop of -45.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for 8×8 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of -28.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $6 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

EGHT Trading at -20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Denny Laurence, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $3.09 back on May 10. After this action, Denny Laurence now owns 115,502 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $3,090 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Samuel C., the Interim Chief Executive Off. of 8×8 Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $3.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Wilson Samuel C. is holding 748,308 shares at $7,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.64 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -27.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -103.40, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 294.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.67. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.