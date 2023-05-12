Yelp Inc. (YELP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Yelp Inc. (YELP) has gone up by 9.20% for the week, with a -1.78% drop in the past month and a -3.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for YELP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for YELP’s stock, with a -5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) Right Now?

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YELP is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YELP is $33.67, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for YELP is 66.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.97% of that float. The average trading volume for YELP on May 12, 2023 was 549.29K shares.

YELP) stock’s latest price update

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.63 in comparison to its previous close of 28.48, however, the company has experienced a 9.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YELP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YELP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YELP reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for YELP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to YELP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

YELP Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.02. In addition, Yelp Inc. saw 9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Nachman Joseph R, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $30.77 back on Apr 10. After this action, Nachman Joseph R now owns 339,743 shares of Yelp Inc., valued at $184,597 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Sam, the Chief Technology Officer of Yelp Inc., sale 7,121 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Eaton Sam is holding 237,190 shares at $213,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc. (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yelp Inc. (YELP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.