XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XP Inc. (XP) is $95.57, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 420.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on May 12, 2023 was 6.54M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has plunged by -0.96 when compared to previous closing price of 15.68, but the company has seen a 11.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XP’s Market Performance

XP Inc. (XP) has seen a 11.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.20% gain in the past month and a -0.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for XP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.87% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

XP Trading at 23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.09. In addition, XP Inc. saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XP Inc. (XP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.