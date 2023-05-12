WW International Inc. (WW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -18.92 in relation to its previous close of 8.30. However, the company has experienced a -11.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WW International Inc. (WW) is $7.90, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for WW is 53.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WW on May 12, 2023 was 8.08M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

WW’s stock has seen a -11.21% decrease for the week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month and a 53.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.84% for WW International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.86% for WW’s stock, with a 34.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to WW, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

WW Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.65%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 74.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from Westend S.A., who sale 14,818,300 shares at the price of $7.15 back on May 10. After this action, Westend S.A. now owns 0 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $105,950,845 using the latest closing price.

Stark Heather, the Interim Principal Fin. Officer of WW International Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Stark Heather is holding 13,302 shares at $38,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 33.60, with -15.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.