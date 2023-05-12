VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VHC is 1.14.

The average price predicted by analysts for VHC is $36.00, The public float for VHC is 63.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VHC on May 12, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

VHC) stock’s latest price update

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC)’s stock price has soared by 14.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VHC’s Market Performance

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) has experienced a 11.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.21% drop in the past month, and a -15.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.04% for VHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for VHC’s stock, with a -14.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at -15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.69%, as shares sank -69.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5469. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corporation saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 1,870 shares at the price of $1.13 back on May 25. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 654,657 shares of VirnetX Holding Corporation, valued at $2,113 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corporation, purchase 13,829 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 652,787 shares at $16,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45991.67 for the present operating margin

+93.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirnetX Holding Corporation stands at -75541.67. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -20.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 208.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.