Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) has dropped by -6.96 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VIRI is $12.00, which is $0.93 above the current price. The public float for VIRI is 16.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRI on May 12, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

VIRI’s Market Performance

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has seen a 4.90% increase in the past week, with a 89.21% rise in the past month, and a 239.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.11% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.80% for VIRI’s stock, with a -35.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIRI Trading at 96.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares surge +77.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +248.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8352. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 353.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 32,461 shares at $33,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

The total capital return value is set at -112.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.22. Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -120.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.