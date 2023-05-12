Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has gone down by -5.42% for the week, with a -3.12% drop in the past month and a 6.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for UTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.10% for UTZ’s stock, with a 2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UTZ is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UTZ is $19.57, which is $2.61 above than the current price. The public float for UTZ is 64.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.20% of that float. The average trading volume of UTZ on May 12, 2023 was 464.42K shares.

UTZ) stock’s latest price update

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.51 in comparison to its previous close of 18.29, however, the company has experienced a -5.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Utz Brands Stock Is Tumbling. Higher Costs Are Hitting the Snack Maker’s Outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to UTZ, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

UTZ Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.18. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from DEROMEDI ROGER K, who sale 2,887 shares at the price of $19.01 back on May 03. After this action, DEROMEDI ROGER K now owns 3,372,094 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $54,893 using the latest closing price.

DEROMEDI ROGER K, the Director of Utz Brands Inc., sale 6,310 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that DEROMEDI ROGER K is holding 3,374,981 shares at $119,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc. stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.