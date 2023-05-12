Understanding the 3.90% Volatility Levels of PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has seen a -3.62% decrease in the past week, with a -13.65% drop in the past month, and a -22.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for PENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.25% for PENN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PENN is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PENN is $37.00, which is $12.69 above the current price. The public float for PENN is 154.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PENN on May 12, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

PENN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has dropped by -2.15 compared to previous close of 25.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that PENN and Caesars Stocks Get Downgrades as Spending on Gaming Flattens

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $40 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

PENN Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.34. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw -15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sale 39,457 shares at the price of $33.39 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 37,055 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,317,469 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the President and CEO of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 163,475 shares at $30.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 604,527 shares at $4,923,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc. stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.