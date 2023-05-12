The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is 686.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTD is 1.75.

The public float for TTD is 438.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On May 12, 2023, TTD’s average trading volume was 4.34M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has decreased by -0.68 when compared to last closing price of 64.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Trade Desk Issues Upbeat Outlook and Unveils Stock Buyback Program

TTD’s Market Performance

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has experienced a 5.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.51% rise in the past month, and a 29.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of 16.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $78 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTD, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.49. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 43.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Pickles David Randall, who sale 2,060 shares at the price of $63.67 back on May 01. After this action, Pickles David Randall now owns 530,595 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $131,160 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 2,999 shares at $60.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 71,060 shares at $182,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.