The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has decreased by -3.94 when compared to last closing price of 2.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is 24.55x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is $3.68, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 109.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% of that float. On May 12, 2023, LEV’s average trading volume was 867.59K shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV’s stock has seen a -9.39% decrease for the week, with a 20.64% rise in the past month and a -9.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for The Lion Electric Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for LEV’s stock, with a -26.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LEV, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

LEV Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.