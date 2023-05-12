The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is above average at 7.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is $44.56, which is $18.31 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSXMA on May 12, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has increased by 2.76 when compared to last closing price of 28.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has seen a 7.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.72% decline in the past month and a -17.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for LSXMA’s stock, with a -22.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.26. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -26.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Apr 24. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 15,805 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $49,320 using the latest closing price.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the 10% Owner of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, purchase 700 shares at $35.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL is holding 22,000 shares at $25,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.