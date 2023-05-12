The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) Stock

The stock of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has gone down by -4.02% for the week, with a -22.60% drop in the past month and a -49.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.22% for WLDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.79% for WLDS’s stock, with a -35.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

The public float for WLDS is 5.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WLDS on May 12, 2023 was 103.60K shares.

WLDS stock's latest price update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WLDS Trading at -13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -24.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS fell by -2.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5370. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Equity return is now at value -208.70, with -159.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.